TD Capital Management LLC Has $6.80 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

TD Capital Management LLC lowered its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 34,534 shares of the company’s stock after selling 233 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF accounts for about 0.9% of TD Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. TD Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $6,802,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blossom Wealth Management increased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Blossom Wealth Management now owns 1,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. TFC Financial Management raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. TFC Financial Management now owns 2,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 51.0% in the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Dentgroup LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Dentgroup LLC now owns 2,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $483,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF stock traded up $1.47 on Friday, hitting $209.92. The company had a trading volume of 493,192 shares, compared to its average volume of 909,959. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $182.88 and a 1 year high of $258.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $199.64 and a 200-day moving average of $206.29.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.