TD Capital Management LLC Purchases Shares of 25,858 Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ)

TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 25,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,086,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SPHQ. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 19.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,990,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,077,000 after purchasing an additional 808,926 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 32.1% during the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,828,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,348,000 after buying an additional 688,172 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 5.9% during the second quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 2,683,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,713,000 after acquiring an additional 149,195 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 1.7% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,009,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,385,000 after acquiring an additional 34,149 shares during the period. Finally, Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 1,003.7% in the 1st quarter. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV now owns 1,980,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,855,000 after acquiring an additional 1,801,204 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF Price Performance

Shares of SPHQ stock traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $45.31. The stock had a trading volume of 301,051 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,122,413. Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF has a one year low of $39.18 and a one year high of $53.90. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.77.

