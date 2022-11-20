TD Capital Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

TD Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,431 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the quarter. TD Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $313,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 42.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 189,838 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $17,297,000 after buying an additional 56,309 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 75,144 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,436,000 after buying an additional 12,524 shares in the last quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC increased its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 8,941 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $815,000 after buying an additional 904 shares in the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp increased its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 8,133 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $741,000 after buying an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,724 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 359 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VNQ traded up $1.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $85.50. 3,854,069 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,715,181. The company has a fifty day moving average of $82.74 and a 200 day moving average of $90.82. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a twelve month low of $74.66 and a twelve month high of $116.71.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

