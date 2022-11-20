TD Capital Management LLC Sells 571 Shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:QQQM)

TD Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:QQQM – Get Rating) by 7.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,431 shares of the company’s stock after selling 571 shares during the quarter. TD Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF were worth $856,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 83.6% in the 2nd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,811,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,699,000 after buying an additional 825,134 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 54.5% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,167,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,958,000 after buying an additional 412,101 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 560,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,526,000 after buying an additional 67,271 shares during the last quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 73.2% in the 2nd quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management now owns 378,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,006,000 after buying an additional 159,971 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 23.8% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 354,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,864,000 after buying an additional 68,172 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA QQQM traded up $0.12 during trading on Friday, hitting $117.29. 731,756 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 946,995. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF has a 12-month low of $104.62 and a 12-month high of $167.91. The business has a 50 day moving average of $114.12 and a 200-day moving average of $120.56.

