Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) Shares Sold by FORA Capital LLC

FORA Capital LLC lowered its position in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY – Get Rating) by 31.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,395 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 1,078 shares during the quarter. FORA Capital LLC’s holdings in Teledyne Technologies were worth $898,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 2.0% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 57,809 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $27,322,000 after buying an additional 1,144 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its holdings in Teledyne Technologies by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 26,564 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $9,964,000 after acquiring an additional 1,365 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 66.7% in the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 14,679 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $5,502,000 after purchasing an additional 5,875 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 40.6% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 42,835 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $20,245,000 after purchasing an additional 12,362 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 1.4% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 389,426 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $184,054,000 after purchasing an additional 5,260 shares during the last quarter. 89.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, VP Cynthia Y. Belak sold 5,046 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $412.05, for a total transaction of $2,079,204.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,457 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,836,506.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, VP Cynthia Y. Belak sold 5,046 shares of Teledyne Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $412.05, for a total value of $2,079,204.30. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,457 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,836,506.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Michael T. Smith sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $419.49, for a total transaction of $1,677,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 56,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,522,062.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on TDY. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on Teledyne Technologies from $520.00 to $472.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Teledyne Technologies in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Teledyne Technologies from $470.00 to $445.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Teledyne Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th.

Shares of NYSE TDY opened at $407.09 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.82, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $370.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $381.58. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a 52-week low of $325.00 and a 52-week high of $493.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated provides enabling technologies for industrial growth markets in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Belgium, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company's Instrumentation segment offers monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications, as well as electronic test and measurement equipment; and power and communications connectivity devices for distributed instrumentation systems and sensor networks.

