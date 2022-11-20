Tenaris S.A. (NYSE:TS) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.34 Per Share

Tenaris S.A. (NYSE:TS – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Monday, November 7th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.34 per share by the industrial products company on Wednesday, November 23rd. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 21st. This is a positive change from Tenaris’s previous dividend of $0.26.

Tenaris has a dividend payout ratio of 25.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Tenaris to earn $5.02 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.12 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 22.3%.

Tenaris Price Performance

TS opened at $33.96 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $29.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.73. Tenaris has a one year low of $19.40 and a one year high of $35.05.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tenaris

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Tenaris from $33.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Tenaris from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus raised Tenaris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $30.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Tenaris from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Tenaris has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $33.38.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Tenaris by 2,895.9% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,842,507 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,612,000 after purchasing an additional 1,781,007 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of Tenaris by 3,518.2% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,523,751 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $45,819,000 after buying an additional 1,481,638 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Tenaris by 102.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,233,032 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,863,000 after buying an additional 622,827 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Tenaris by 700.3% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 504,572 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $15,173,000 after acquiring an additional 441,528 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Tenaris in the third quarter worth $8,185,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.28% of the company’s stock.

About Tenaris

Tenaris SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells seamless and welded steel tubular products; and provides related services for the oil and gas industry, and other industrial applications. The company offers steel casings, tubing products, mechanical and structural pipes, cold-drawn pipes, and premium joints and couplings; coiled tubing products for oil and gas drilling and workovers, and subsea pipelines; and umbilical tubing products; and tubular accessories.

Featured Articles

