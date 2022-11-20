Terra Classic One Day Volume Tops $67.75 Million (LUNC)

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 1.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on November 19th. One Terra Classic coin can now be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Terra Classic has traded down 6.3% against the US dollar. Terra Classic has a total market capitalization of $1.04 billion and approximately $67.75 million worth of Terra Classic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Terra (LUNA) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00009993 BTC.
- Belrium (BEL) traded 25.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.14 or 0.00024784 BTC.
- TRON (TRX) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0521 or 0.00000312 BTC.
- Tezos (XTZ) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00006005 BTC.
- GXChain (GXC) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00002293 BTC.
- aelf (ELF) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000747 BTC.
- Adshares (ADS) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00008276 BTC.
- BitShares (BTS) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000048 BTC.
Terra Classic Coin Profile
Terra Classic (CRYPTO:LUNC) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 23rd, 2019. Terra Classic’s total supply is 6,879,728,709,360 coins and its circulating supply is 5,993,372,079,082 coins. The official website for Terra Classic is terra.money. The official message board for Terra Classic is medium.com/terra-money. Terra Classic’s official Twitter account is @terra_money. The Reddit community for Terra Classic is https://reddit.com/r/terraluna and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Buying and Selling Terra Classic
It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Terra Classic directly using US dollars.
