The Graph (GRT) Price Tops $0.0587 on Exchanges

The Graph (GRT) traded down 1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on November 20th. One The Graph token can currently be purchased for $0.0587 or 0.00000355 BTC on exchanges. The Graph has a total market capitalization of $405.35 million and approximately $13.58 million worth of The Graph was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, The Graph has traded down 6.9% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

The Graph Token Profile

The Graph’s launch date was March 1st, 2018. The Graph’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,900,000,000 tokens. The official website for The Graph is thegraph.com. The Graph’s official message board is thegraph.com/blog. The Reddit community for The Graph is https://reddit.com/r/thegraph and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The Graph’s official Twitter account is @graphprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling The Graph

According to CryptoCompare, “The Graph is an indexing protocol for querying data for networks like Ethereum and IPFS, powering many applications in both DeFi and the broader Web3 ecosystem. Anyone can build and publish open APIs, called subgraphs, that applications can query using GraphQL to retrieve blockchain data. There is a hosted service in production that makes it easy for developers to get started building on The Graph and the decentralized network will be launching later this year. The Graph currently supports indexing data from Ethereum, IPFS and POA, with more networks coming soon.”

