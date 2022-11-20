The Graph (GRT) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $12.06 Million

The Graph (GRT) traded 1.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on November 19th. The Graph has a market capitalization of $417.46 million and approximately $12.06 million worth of The Graph was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, The Graph has traded down 5.5% against the US dollar. One The Graph token can now be purchased for $0.0605 or 0.00000363 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About The Graph

The Graph’s launch date was March 1st, 2018. The Graph’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,900,000,000 tokens. The official message board for The Graph is thegraph.com/blog. The Reddit community for The Graph is https://reddit.com/r/thegraph and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The Graph’s official Twitter account is @graphprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Graph’s official website is thegraph.com.

The Graph Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Graph is an indexing protocol for querying data for networks like Ethereum and IPFS, powering many applications in both DeFi and the broader Web3 ecosystem. Anyone can build and publish open APIs, called subgraphs, that applications can query using GraphQL to retrieve blockchain data. There is a hosted service in production that makes it easy for developers to get started building on The Graph and the decentralized network will be launching later this year. The Graph currently supports indexing data from Ethereum, IPFS and POA, with more networks coming soon.”

