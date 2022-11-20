The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Purchased by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,849,464 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,768 shares during the quarter. Home Depot comprises about 0.7% of Rhumbline Advisers’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Home Depot were worth $507,252,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of HD. GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Home Depot during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC raised its position in shares of Home Depot by 135.0% during the 1st quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 94 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Parkside Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.66% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Matt Carey sold 12,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.26, for a total transaction of $4,000,689.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 34,522 shares in the company, valued at $10,917,927.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Home Depot news, EVP Matt Carey sold 12,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.26, for a total transaction of $4,000,689.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,917,927.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 1,000 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.59, for a total value of $300,590.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,180 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,857,646.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 15,650 shares of company stock valued at $4,923,859. 0.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Home Depot Price Performance

HD stock traded up $1.74 on Friday, hitting $313.18. 3,559,301 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,312,477. The stock has a market cap of $320.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.95. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1-year low of $264.51 and a 1-year high of $420.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $286.40 and a 200-day moving average of $292.58.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 15th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.11 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $38.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.96 billion. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 3,656.69% and a net margin of 10.87%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.92 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, August 18th that allows the company to buyback $15.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the home improvement retailer to reacquire up to 4.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a $1.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.81%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded Home Depot from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Exane BNP Paribas cut Home Depot from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $286.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. StockNews.com upgraded Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Home Depot from $327.00 to $323.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James lowered Home Depot from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Home Depot currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $346.29.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Featured Articles

