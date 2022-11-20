The Restaurant Group plc (LON:RTN) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

The Restaurant Group plc (LON:RTN – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 80.40 ($0.94).

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on RTN shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 47 ($0.55) target price on shares of The Restaurant Group in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of The Restaurant Group in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered The Restaurant Group to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from GBX 65 ($0.76) to GBX 35 ($0.41) in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th.

LON RTN opened at GBX 32.88 ($0.39) on Friday. The Restaurant Group has a 1-year low of GBX 0.97 ($0.01) and a 1-year high of GBX 107.93 ($1.27). The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 150.20. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 34.88 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 43.79. The firm has a market cap of £251.55 million and a PE ratio of -6.20.

The Restaurant Group plc operates restaurants and pubs in the United Kingdom. Its brands include Wagamama, Frankie & Benny's, Brunning & Price, Chiquito, Coast to Coast, Firejacks, Garfunkel's, and Joe's Kitchen. The company also operates TRG concessions that provide table and counter services, as well as sandwich shops, pubs, and bars.

