The Sandbox (SAND) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $124.67 Million

The Sandbox (SAND) traded down 4.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on November 20th. One The Sandbox token can currently be bought for $0.58 or 0.00003473 BTC on major exchanges. The Sandbox has a market cap of $863.30 million and approximately $124.67 million worth of The Sandbox was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, The Sandbox has traded 4.5% lower against the dollar.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002620 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0445 or 0.00000268 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0552 or 0.00000333 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000007 BTC.
- 2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,385.60 or 0.08363833 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $92.10 or 0.00555945 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0440 or 0.00000266 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,797.41 or 0.28958285 BTC.
The Sandbox Token Profile
The Sandbox’s genesis date was October 29th, 2019. The Sandbox’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,499,470,108 tokens. The Sandbox’s official Twitter account is @thesandboxgame and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Sandbox’s official website is www.sandbox.game/en. The Sandbox’s official message board is medium.com/sandbox-game.
Buying and Selling The Sandbox
