The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) Shares Acquired by Checchi Capital Advisers LLC

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) by 22.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,045 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,620 shares during the quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in Southern were worth $1,080,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SO. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Southern by 19.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 62,701,855 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,546,512,000 after purchasing an additional 10,192,044 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Southern by 78.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,644,781 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $264,284,000 after purchasing an additional 1,607,524 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Southern by 81.4% during the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 3,229,577 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $234,178,000 after purchasing an additional 1,449,639 shares during the last quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Southern by 13,012.4% during the first quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,100,917 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $700,000 after purchasing an additional 1,092,521 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Southern by 1.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 91,645,885 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,645,242,000 after purchasing an additional 881,636 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.20% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on SO shares. Bank of America cut Southern from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $63.00 to $59.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Southern from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. KeyCorp upgraded Southern from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on Southern in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Southern from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Southern presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.00.

Insider Transactions at Southern

Southern Trading Up 2.0 %

In other news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 14,500 shares of Southern stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.47, for a total transaction of $1,152,315.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 115,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,161,619.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, EVP Martin Bernard Davis sold 3,050 shares of Southern stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.80, for a total value of $200,690.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,916 shares in the company, valued at $2,626,472.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 14,500 shares of Southern stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.47, for a total value of $1,152,315.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 115,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,161,619.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 32,050 shares of company stock valued at $2,288,545. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:SO opened at $65.57 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $68.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The Southern Company has a 12 month low of $60.71 and a 12 month high of $80.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.38 billion, a PE ratio of 20.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 0.51.

Southern Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 21st will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 18th. Southern’s payout ratio is 86.08%.

About Southern

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services segments. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

