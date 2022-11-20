The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Acquired by Cetera Advisors LLC

Cetera Advisors LLC increased its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 7.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 230,460 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,767 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $21,755,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its stake in Walt Disney by 19.8% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 287,081 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $39,376,000 after buying an additional 47,503 shares during the period. Markel Corp increased its stake in Walt Disney by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Markel Corp now owns 1,922,665 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $263,713,000 after buying an additional 42,500 shares during the period. HNP Capital LLC increased its stake in Walt Disney by 1,266.1% in the 1st quarter. HNP Capital LLC now owns 54,943 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $7,536,000 after buying an additional 50,921 shares during the period. Greystone Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 44.6% during the 1st quarter. Greystone Financial Group LLC now owns 12,184 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,671,000 after purchasing an additional 3,757 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 20.5% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Investments LLC now owns 71,033 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $9,742,000 after purchasing an additional 12,060 shares in the last quarter. 61.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE DIS opened at $91.80 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $167.36 billion, a PE ratio of 53.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $100.13 and a 200-day moving average of $103.63. The Walt Disney Company has a 52-week low of $86.28 and a 52-week high of $160.32.

Several brokerages have commented on DIS. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $145.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $143.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $137.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Walt Disney from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $110.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.74.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

