The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Acquired by Primecap Management Co. CA

Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 55.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,420,417 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,942,870 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA owned 0.30% of Walt Disney worth $511,687,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC increased its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 126.3% during the 1st quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 181 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc increased its position in Walt Disney by 96.2% during the first quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 206 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the first quarter worth $29,000. Rational Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 74.1% in the first quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 242 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evolution Advisers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 164.4% during the first quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. now owns 275 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. 61.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE DIS traded up $0.35 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $91.80. 10,011,730 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,861,757. The stock has a market capitalization of $167.36 billion, a PE ratio of 53.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.25. The Walt Disney Company has a 52-week low of $86.28 and a 52-week high of $160.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.00. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $100.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $103.63.

A number of research firms have issued reports on DIS. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $140.00 to $115.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $134.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Guggenheim raised shares of Walt Disney from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. UBS Group dropped their target price on Walt Disney from $135.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Walt Disney presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $134.74.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

