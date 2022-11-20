Theta Fuel Reaches Market Capitalization of $234.32 Million (TFUEL)

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1.8% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on November 20th. Theta Fuel has a market capitalization of $234.32 million and approximately $10.13 million worth of Theta Fuel was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Theta Fuel coin can currently be bought for $0.0442 or 0.00000267 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Theta Fuel has traded 0.6% higher against the US dollar.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.44 or 0.00075272 BTC.
- Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.56 or 0.00057816 BTC.
- Algorand (ALGO) traded 11.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001603 BTC.
- Cronos (CRO) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0669 or 0.00000404 BTC.
- NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00009787 BTC.
- Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.79 or 0.00022907 BTC.
- PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001454 BTC.
- Hedera (HBAR) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0469 or 0.00000284 BTC.
- Kava (KAVA) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00005088 BTC.
- TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0218 or 0.00000132 BTC.
Theta Fuel Coin Profile
Theta Fuel (TFUEL) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 15th, 2019. Theta Fuel’s total supply is 5,301,214,400 coins. The official message board for Theta Fuel is medium.com/theta-network/theta-fuel-the-operational-token-of-the-theta-network-2f6823e2182e. The Reddit community for Theta Fuel is https://reddit.com/r/theta_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Theta Fuel is www.thetatoken.org. Theta Fuel’s official Twitter account is @theta_network and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling Theta Fuel
It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Theta Fuel directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Theta Fuel should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Theta Fuel using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
