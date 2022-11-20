Theta Fuel (TFUEL) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $10.36 Million

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 1.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on November 20th. Theta Fuel has a market capitalization of $235.85 million and approximately $10.36 million worth of Theta Fuel was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Theta Fuel has traded 3.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Theta Fuel coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0445 or 0.00000268 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.72 or 0.00076718 BTC.
- Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.76 or 0.00058826 BTC.
- Algorand (ALGO) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001697 BTC.
- Cronos (CRO) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0693 or 0.00000418 BTC.
- NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00010152 BTC.
- Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.82 or 0.00023058 BTC.
- PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001454 BTC.
- Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0476 or 0.00000287 BTC.
- Kava (KAVA) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00005188 BTC.
- TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0220 or 0.00000133 BTC.
Theta Fuel Coin Profile
TFUEL uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 15th, 2019. Theta Fuel’s total supply is 5,301,214,400 coins. The official message board for Theta Fuel is medium.com/theta-network/theta-fuel-the-operational-token-of-the-theta-network-2f6823e2182e. The Reddit community for Theta Fuel is https://reddit.com/r/theta_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Theta Fuel’s official Twitter account is @theta_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Theta Fuel is www.thetatoken.org.
Buying and Selling Theta Fuel
It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Theta Fuel directly using US dollars.
