Threshold Trading 11.9% Higher Over Last 7 Days (T)

Threshold (T) traded down 17% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on November 20th. Threshold has a market capitalization of $182.39 million and approximately $85.41 million worth of Threshold was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Threshold has traded up 11.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Threshold token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0182 or 0.00000110 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Threshold alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16,550.01 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00010510 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded up 38.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00006700 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.16 or 0.00037220 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.90 or 0.00041699 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005977 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.55 or 0.00021420 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.30 or 0.00231431 BTC.

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0217 or 0.00000131 BTC.

About Threshold

Threshold (T) is a token. Its genesis date was December 31st, 2021. Threshold’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. Threshold’s official Twitter account is @thetnetwork. The Reddit community for Threshold is https://reddit.com/r/thresholdnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Threshold’s official message board is forum.threshold.network. Threshold’s official website is threshold.network.

Threshold Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Threshold (T) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Threshold has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 8,245,460,686 in circulation. The last known price of Threshold is 0.01958198 USD and is up 15.06 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 54 active market(s) with $147,143,503.90 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://threshold.network/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Threshold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Threshold should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Threshold using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Threshold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Threshold and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.