Thunder Brawl (THB) Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $94.52 Million

Thunder Brawl (THB) traded up 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on November 20th. Over the last week, Thunder Brawl has traded up 3.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Thunder Brawl token can now be purchased for about $0.52 or 0.00003156 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Thunder Brawl has a market cap of $94.52 million and approximately $127,706.32 worth of Thunder Brawl was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Thunder Brawl alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002590 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0444 or 0.00000268 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0551 or 0.00000333 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000007 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1,348.37 or 0.08147246 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $91.99 or 0.00555801 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0406 or 0.00000245 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,791.36 or 0.28950783 BTC.

Thunder Brawl Token Profile

Thunder Brawl was first traded on January 9th, 2022. Thunder Brawl’s official Twitter account is @thb_crypto and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Thunder Brawl is thunderbrawl.game.

Thunder Brawl Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Thunder Brawl (THB) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Thunder Brawl has a current supply of 0. The last known price of Thunder Brawl is 0.52271875 USD and is up 1.25 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $123,546.01 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://thunderbrawl.game/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Thunder Brawl directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Thunder Brawl should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Thunder Brawl using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Thunder Brawl Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Thunder Brawl and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.