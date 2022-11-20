Toncoin Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $8.55 Billion (TON)

Toncoin (TON) traded 5.1% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on November 20th. During the last week, Toncoin has traded up 6.2% against the US dollar. One Toncoin coin can now be bought for about $1.71 or 0.00010342 BTC on popular exchanges. Toncoin has a total market capitalization of $8.55 billion and $7.21 million worth of Toncoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16,583.19 or 1.00000000 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 25.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00006085 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.16 or 0.00037158 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.88 or 0.00041458 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005985 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.54 or 0.00021339 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $38.53 or 0.00232331 BTC.

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0216 or 0.00000130 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00003743 BTC.

Toncoin Coin Profile

Toncoin (TON) is a coin. Its launch date was August 12th, 2020. Toncoin’s total supply is 5,047,558,528 coins and its circulating supply is 4,983,944,249 coins. Toncoin’s official Twitter account is @ton_blockchain. Toncoin’s official website is ton.org.

Toncoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Toncoin (TON) is a cryptocurrency . Toncoin has a current supply of 5,047,558,528 with 1,221,401,181 in circulation. The last known price of Toncoin is 1.73589834 USD and is down -2.82 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 60 active market(s) with $6,166,088.64 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ton.org/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Toncoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Toncoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Toncoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

