Toncoin Trading Up 10.8% Over Last Week (TON)

Toncoin (TON) traded down 2.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on November 20th. Toncoin has a market capitalization of $8.66 billion and approximately $7.22 million worth of Toncoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Toncoin has traded 10.8% higher against the dollar. One Toncoin coin can currently be bought for $1.74 or 0.00010517 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin Profile

Toncoin (TON) is a coin. Its launch date was August 12th, 2020. Toncoin’s total supply is 5,047,558,528 coins and its circulating supply is 4,983,944,249 coins. Toncoin’s official website is ton.org. Toncoin’s official Twitter account is @ton_blockchain.

Toncoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Toncoin (TON) is a cryptocurrency . Toncoin has a current supply of 5,047,558,528 with 1,221,401,181 in circulation. The last known price of Toncoin is 1.73589834 USD and is down -2.82 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 60 active market(s) with $6,166,088.64 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ton.org/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Toncoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Toncoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Toncoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

