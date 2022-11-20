Tortoise Energy Independence Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NDP) Plans $0.56 Quarterly Dividend

Tortoise Energy Independence Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NDP – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 8th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.56 per share on Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.75%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 22nd.

Tortoise Energy Independence Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 64.6% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Tortoise Energy Independence Fund stock opened at $33.18 on Friday. Tortoise Energy Independence Fund has a one year low of $20.98 and a one year high of $35.56. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $32.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.72.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Tortoise Energy Independence Fund by 30.9% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after acquiring an additional 1,471 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Tortoise Energy Independence Fund by 92.6% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 18,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $563,000 after acquiring an additional 9,118 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Tortoise Energy Independence Fund by 5.2% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 35,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,046,000 after acquiring an additional 1,732 shares during the period.

Tortoise Energy Independence Fund, Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Tortoise Capital Advisors LLC The fund invests in the public equity markets of the North American. It seeks to invest primarily in the energy sector. The fund employs a fundamental analysis with a bottom up stock picking approach with focus on factors like quantitative, qualitative, and relative value factors to create its portfolio.

