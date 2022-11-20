Traeger (NYSE:COOK) Research Coverage Started at Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on shares of Traeger (NYSE:COOK – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Traeger from $7.00 to $4.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Traeger to $3.15 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Traeger from $8.00 to $6.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price target on shares of Traeger from $4.00 to $3.50 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Traeger from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $7.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Traeger presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $6.38.

Get Traeger alerts:

Traeger Stock Down 5.3 %

Traeger stock opened at $3.73 on Thursday. Traeger has a 12 month low of $2.52 and a 12 month high of $15.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $441.04 million, a PE ratio of -1.15 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.86.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Traeger

In other news, CEO Jeremy Andrus bought 10,423 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.80 per share, for a total transaction of $29,184.40. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,916,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,966,200. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 8.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Traeger during the 1st quarter valued at about $74,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of Traeger in the second quarter worth $47,000. Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Traeger in the second quarter worth $49,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Traeger during the third quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Traeger in the second quarter valued at $61,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.01% of the company’s stock.

Traeger Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Traeger, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, sells, and supports wood pellet fueled barbeque grills for retailers, distributors, and direct to consumers in the United States. Its wood pellet grills are internet of things devices that allow owners to program, monitor, and control their grill through its Traeger app.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Traeger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Traeger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.