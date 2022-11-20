Trican Well Service (OTCMKTS:TOLWF) Shares Cross Above 50 Day Moving Average of $2.52

Trican Well Service Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TOLWF – Get Rating) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.52 and traded as high as $2.94. Trican Well Service shares last traded at $2.93, with a volume of 15,465 shares.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Trican Well Service from C$5.50 to C$6.50 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Trican Well Service from C$4.25 to C$5.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. National Bank Financial increased their target price on shares of Trican Well Service from C$6.25 to C$6.75 in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Trican Well Service from C$6.00 to C$6.50 in a report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Trican Well Service from C$5.00 to C$6.00 in a report on Friday, November 11th.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.81.

Trican Well Service Ltd., an equipment services company, provides various specialized products, equipment, services, and technology for use in the drilling, completion, stimulation, and reworking of oil and gas wells in Canada. The company offers cementing solutions, including pre-flushes and spacers, cement plugs, lost circulation, cement design, and laboratory solutions, as well as surface, intermediate, production, liner, horizontal, and remedial/squeeze cementing services; and cement pumpers, bulk equipment, and cement auxiliary equipment.

