Trican Well Service (TSE:TCW) Price Target Raised to C$5.75 at Canaccord Genuity Group

Trican Well Service (TSE:TCW – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$4.75 to C$5.75 in a report released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on TCW. ATB Capital increased their price objective on shares of Trican Well Service from C$5.50 to C$6.00 in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Cormark increased their price target on Trican Well Service from C$5.75 to C$6.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Trican Well Service from C$4.25 to C$5.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Trican Well Service from C$5.50 to C$6.50 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, National Bankshares boosted their price target on Trican Well Service from C$6.25 to C$6.75 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$5.94.

Trican Well Service Stock Down 1.0 %

TCW stock opened at C$3.91 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$3.40 and a 200-day moving average price of C$3.68. Trican Well Service has a 12 month low of C$2.46 and a 12 month high of C$4.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.12. The stock has a market capitalization of C$905.12 million and a P/E ratio of 27.93.

About Trican Well Service

Trican Well Service Ltd., an equipment services company, provides various specialized products, equipment, services, and technology for use in the drilling, completion, stimulation, and reworking of oil and gas wells in Canada. The company offers cementing solutions, including pre-flushes and spacers, cement plugs, lost circulation, cement design, and laboratory solutions, as well as surface, intermediate, production, liner, horizontal, and remedial/squeeze cementing services; and cement pumpers, bulk equipment, and cement auxiliary equipment.

