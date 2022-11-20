Truadvice LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM)

Truadvice LLC boosted its stake in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM – Get Rating) by 22.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,796 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,601 shares during the period. Truadvice LLC’s holdings in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $456,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Heritage Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the second quarter valued at $74,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the second quarter valued at $102,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the second quarter valued at $116,000. Morris Financial Concepts Inc. grew its stake in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 259.1% during the second quarter. Morris Financial Concepts Inc. now owns 3,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after acquiring an additional 2,319 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp purchased a new position in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the first quarter valued at $213,000.

Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF Price Performance

AVEM stock traded down $0.29 during trading on Friday, hitting $50.05. 485,233 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 332,745. Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $44.37 and a 52 week high of $65.31. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.91.

