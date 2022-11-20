Truadvice LLC Buys New Shares in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV)

Truadvice LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 6,258 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $637,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ascent Group LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 32.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 5,744 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $597,000 after acquiring an additional 1,391 shares during the period. Collective Family Office LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 159.1% during the 2nd quarter. Collective Family Office LLC now owns 21,375 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,147,000 after acquiring an additional 13,125 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 18.0% during the 1st quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 7,121 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $761,000 after acquiring an additional 1,088 shares during the period. WC Walker & Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. WC Walker & Associates Inc. now owns 93,514 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,359,000 after acquiring an additional 10,186 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 30.5% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,998 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $320,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period.

iShares Core High Dividend ETF Stock Performance

HDV traded up $0.68 during trading on Friday, hitting $105.90. 929,618 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,308,354. The business’s 50 day moving average is $99.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $101.83. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a fifty-two week low of $91.24 and a fifty-two week high of $110.91.

