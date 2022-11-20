Truadvice LLC Decreases Position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

Truadvice LLC trimmed its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Get Rating) by 17.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 44,274 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,482 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF comprises approximately 1.0% of Truadvice LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Truadvice LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $1,948,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 58,012,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,517,730,000 after purchasing an additional 4,687,554 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 33,983,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,506,008,000 after purchasing an additional 1,408,855 shares in the last quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 4,249.2% in the 1st quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 19,689,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,000 after purchasing an additional 19,236,645 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,321,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,772,000 after purchasing an additional 492,762 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 6,039,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,121,000 after purchasing an additional 360,056 shares in the last quarter.

EFV traded up $0.18 during trading on Friday, reaching $45.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,018,276 shares. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.53. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 1 year low of $49.15 and a 1 year high of $59.57.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

