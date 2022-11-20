Truadvice LLC Grows Stake in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS)

Truadvice LLC increased its stake in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS – Get Rating) by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,185 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,847 shares during the period. Avantis U.S. Equity ETF makes up approximately 1.4% of Truadvice LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Truadvice LLC owned 0.11% of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF worth $2,632,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Asset Dedication LLC boosted its position in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 2,437.3% during the second quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 1,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 1,243 shares during the period. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $182,000. Lauterbach Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 9.8% during the first quarter. Lauterbach Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the period. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $204,000.

Get Avantis U.S. Equity ETF alerts:

Avantis U.S. Equity ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:AVUS traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $70.76. 169,793 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 309,117. Avantis U.S. Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $61.78 and a 1 year high of $81.26. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $66.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $68.33.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Avantis U.S. Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avantis U.S. Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.