Truadvice LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Truadvice LLC raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,794 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 436 shares during the quarter. Truadvice LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $488,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bluestein R H & Co. LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 29.0% in the second quarter. Bluestein R H & Co. LLC now owns 64,188 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,673,000 after acquiring an additional 14,440 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 4.6% in the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 363,772 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $15,151,000 after acquiring an additional 16,090 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 33.6% in the second quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 382,004 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $15,911,000 after acquiring an additional 96,168 shares during the period. SigFig Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 8.4% in the second quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC now owns 283,520 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $12,663,000 after acquiring an additional 21,982 shares during the period. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 73.3% during the second quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 256,608 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,603,000 after buying an additional 108,568 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VWO traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $38.97. 13,884,760 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,524,813. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $34.88 and a 12-month high of $51.39. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $37.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.20.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.