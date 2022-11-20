Truadvice LLC Has $1.25 Million Stake in ProShares Short S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SH)

Truadvice LLC decreased its stake in ProShares Short S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SH – Get Rating) by 79.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 83,404 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 323,570 shares during the quarter. Truadvice LLC’s holdings in ProShares Short S&P500 were worth $1,251,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Stack Financial Management Inc acquired a new position in ProShares Short S&P500 in the first quarter worth $148,838,000. Forward Management LLC boosted its stake in ProShares Short S&P500 by 28,941.6% in the second quarter. Forward Management LLC now owns 5,446,756 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $89,871,000 after purchasing an additional 5,428,001 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in ProShares Short S&P500 by 145.2% in the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,435,777 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $106,190,000 after purchasing an additional 3,810,572 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 by 93.8% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,425,545 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $73,022,000 after acquiring an additional 2,142,369 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 by 5,618.1% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,117,488 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,831,000 after acquiring an additional 2,080,457 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SH stock traded down $0.07 on Friday, reaching $15.52. 17,567,780 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 36,866,754. ProShares Short S&P500 has a one year low of $13.47 and a one year high of $17.71. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $16.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.90.

ProShares Short S&P500 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the S&P 500 Index (the Index). The S&P 500 Index is a measure of large-cap United States stock market performance. It is a capitalization weighted index of 500 United States operating companies and selected real estate investment trusts.

