Truadvice LLC Has $5.50 Million Stock Position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

Truadvice LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 59,405 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,900 shares during the quarter. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF makes up 2.9% of Truadvice LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Truadvice LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $5,500,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Lansing Street Advisors bought a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Karlinski Andrew C bought a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Investors Research Corp raised its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 132.0% in the 2nd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 348 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000.

Shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF stock traded up $0.34 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $87.91. The company had a trading volume of 811,037 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,462,782. The company has a 50 day moving average of $84.03 and a 200 day moving average of $87.19. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 52-week low of $77.28 and a 52-week high of $108.91.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 27th were paid a dividend of $0.395 per share. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. This is an increase from iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 26th.

