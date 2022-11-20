Truadvice LLC Has $855,000 Stock Position in Barings BDC, Inc. (NYSE:BBDC)

Truadvice LLC trimmed its position in Barings BDC, Inc. (NYSE:BBDC – Get Rating) by 8.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 86,230 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,221 shares during the quarter. Truadvice LLC owned about 0.08% of Barings BDC worth $855,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BBDC. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Barings BDC by 80.1% in the first quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 2,371,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,522,000 after buying an additional 1,054,657 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Barings BDC by 7,294.8% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 705,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,613,000 after acquiring an additional 696,434 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in Barings BDC by 5,180.2% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 638,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,603,000 after acquiring an additional 626,497 shares during the period. Ares Management LLC increased its position in Barings BDC by 13.1% during the first quarter. Ares Management LLC now owns 5,350,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,321,000 after acquiring an additional 619,503 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Barings BDC by 52.6% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,179,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,193,000 after acquiring an additional 406,693 shares during the period. 48.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Barings BDC stock traded down $0.03 on Friday, hitting $8.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 214,774 shares, compared to its average volume of 386,971. The firm has a market cap of $978.38 million, a P/E ratio of 31.00 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $8.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.51. Barings BDC, Inc. has a one year low of $7.89 and a one year high of $11.43.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 7th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 6th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.68%. Barings BDC’s dividend payout ratio is presently 331.03%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on BBDC shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Barings BDC from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Barings BDC from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $10.50 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Barings BDC from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of Barings BDC from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $12.50 to $11.50 in a report on Thursday, August 11th.

Barings BDC Company Profile

Barings BDC, Inc is a publicly traded, externally managed investment company that has elected to be treated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940. It seeks to invest primarily in senior secured loans, first lien debt, unitranche, second lien debt, subordinated debt, equity co-investments and senior secured private debt investments in private middle-market companies that operate across a wide range of industries.

