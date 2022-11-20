Truadvice LLC Purchases Shares of 1,141 McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Truadvice LLC acquired a new position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,141 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock, valued at approximately $297,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. TCTC Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 5,502 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,359,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 1,356,650 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $334,930,000 after purchasing an additional 48,385 shares during the period. Bluestein R H & Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 436.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bluestein R H & Co. LLC now owns 45,404 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $11,209,000 after purchasing an additional 36,944 shares during the period. Hutner Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Hutner Capital Management Inc. now owns 31,388 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $7,749,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 23.2% during the 2nd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 4,637 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,145,000 after purchasing an additional 874 shares during the period. 67.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on MCD shares. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $270.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $259.00 to $262.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $280.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $280.00 to $293.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $287.30.

McDonald’s Price Performance

NYSE:MCD traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $273.37. 2,699,237 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,549,332. The stock has a market capitalization of $200.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.43, a PEG ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.64. McDonald’s Co. has a 52-week low of $217.68 and a 52-week high of $281.67. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $255.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $252.77.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.58 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $5.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.70 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 25.42% and a negative return on equity of 123.40%. McDonald’s’s revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.76 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.91 earnings per share for the current year.

McDonald’s Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $1.52 per share. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. This is an increase from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.38. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is currently 69.52%.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

