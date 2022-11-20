TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC) Price Target Cut to $44.00 by Analysts at Cowen

TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Cowen to $44.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

TTEC has been the topic of several other research reports. Bank of America lowered shares of TTEC from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the company from $68.00 to $48.00 in a report on Monday, October 10th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of TTEC from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of TTEC from $120.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Craig Hallum cut their price target on shares of TTEC from $100.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of TTEC from $50.00 to $40.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $58.50.

TTEC opened at $47.30 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.60. TTEC has a 1 year low of $39.50 and a 1 year high of $95.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a PE ratio of 20.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.96.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 11th were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.2%. This is a positive change from TTEC’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.50. TTEC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.83%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of TTEC by 51.9% during the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 23,522 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,042,000 after buying an additional 8,036 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of TTEC during the third quarter worth approximately $285,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TTEC during the third quarter worth approximately $520,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC grew its position in shares of TTEC by 111.0% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 23,690 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,050,000 after buying an additional 12,463 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in shares of TTEC by 2.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 625,170 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,701,000 after buying an additional 13,178 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.19% of the company’s stock.

TTEC Holdings, Inc, a customer experience technology and services company, that designs, builds, orchestrates, and delivers digitally enabled customer experiences designed for various brands. It operates in two segments, TTEC Digital and TTEC Engage. The TTEC Digital segments designs, builds, and operates robust digital experiences for clients and their customers through the contextual integration and orchestration of customer relationship management, data, analytics, customer experience as a service technology, and intelligent automation to ensure customer experience (CX) outcomes.

