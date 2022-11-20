Twin Tree Management LP Decreases Stock Position in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX)

Twin Tree Management LP lowered its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Rating) by 60.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,665 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,182 shares during the quarter. Twin Tree Management LP’s holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences were worth $455,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 37.7% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 639 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences by 105.4% during the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 7,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $742,000 after purchasing an additional 4,064 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 94.6% in the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 5,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $526,000 after purchasing an additional 2,729 shares during the period. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in the first quarter worth about $814,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 2.5% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 26,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,476,000 after purchasing an additional 637 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.18% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Neurocrine Biosciences

In related news, insider David W. Boyer sold 1,437 shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.59, for a total value of $153,169.83. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,214 shares in the company, valued at approximately $449,170.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, insider David W. Boyer sold 1,437 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.59, for a total value of $153,169.83. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,214 shares in the company, valued at $449,170.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Eric Benevich sold 4,960 shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.82, for a total value of $549,667.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,643 shares in the company, valued at $1,733,557.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 70,531 shares of company stock valued at $8,403,796. 4.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Neurocrine Biosciences Stock Up 4.4 %

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on NBIX shares. Mizuho upped their target price on Neurocrine Biosciences from $105.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $102.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. SVB Leerink increased their price target on Neurocrine Biosciences from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Neurocrine Biosciences from $78.00 to $101.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $124.00.

Shares of NASDAQ NBIX opened at $120.16 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $11.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 210.81 and a beta of 0.52. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $111.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $101.43. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a 52-week low of $71.88 and a 52-week high of $125.99.

About Neurocrine Biosciences

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers, develops, and markets pharmaceuticals for neurological, endocrine, and psychiatric disorders. The company's portfolio includes treatments for tardive dyskinesia, Parkinson's disease, endometriosis, and uterine fibroids, as well as clinical programs in various therapeutic areas.

