Twin Tree Management LP Invests $245,000 in Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR)

Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new stake in Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 19,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $245,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AMCR. Ieq Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amcor by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 17,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after buying an additional 1,426 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Amcor by 34.9% in the second quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 73,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $915,000 after purchasing an additional 19,050 shares in the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new stake in Amcor in the second quarter valued at $72,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amcor during the second quarter valued at about $342,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in shares of Amcor during the 1st quarter worth about $272,000. Institutional investors own 47.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Amcor stock opened at $11.82 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.15. Amcor plc has a 12-month low of $10.42 and a 12-month high of $13.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73.

Amcor ( NYSE:AMCR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.58 billion. Amcor had a return on equity of 28.47% and a net margin of 5.63%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Amcor plc will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.1225 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 22nd. This represents a $0.49 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.15%. This is a boost from Amcor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Amcor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 85.71%.

In related news, insider Michael J. Zacka sold 1,429,959 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.15, for a total transaction of $17,374,001.85. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 209,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,540,747.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Michael J. Zacka sold 1,429,959 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.15, for a total transaction of $17,374,001.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 209,115 shares in the company, valued at $2,540,747.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Eric V. Roegner sold 1,035,748 shares of Amcor stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.58, for a total transaction of $13,029,709.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 278,308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,501,114.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,905,114 shares of company stock worth $35,840,080 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on AMCR. TheStreet raised Amcor from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Macquarie lowered Amcor from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Bank of America raised shares of Amcor from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Amcor from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Amcor from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.15.

Amcor plc develops, produces, and sells packaging products in Europe, North America, Latin America, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. The company operates through two segments, Flexibles and Rigid Packaging. The Flexibles segment provides flexible and film packaging products in the food and beverage, medical and pharmaceutical, fresh produce, snack food, personal care, and other industries.

