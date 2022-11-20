Twin Tree Management LP Lowers Stock Holdings in National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG)

Twin Tree Management LP lowered its position in shares of National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG – Get Rating) by 95.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,196 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 109,897 shares during the period. Twin Tree Management LP’s holdings in National Grid were worth $336,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of NGG. ACG Wealth bought a new stake in National Grid in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of National Grid by 65.4% in the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 425 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital purchased a new stake in shares of National Grid in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of National Grid during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in National Grid in the 1st quarter worth $46,000. 3.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NGG stock opened at $60.42 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $54.94 and a 200 day moving average of $63.90. National Grid plc has a 52 week low of $47.22 and a 52 week high of $80.20.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 11th. Investors of record on Friday, November 25th will be given a dividend of $2.0929 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 7.1%. This is a boost from National Grid’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.16.

NGG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on National Grid in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on National Grid from GBX 1,225 ($14.39) to GBX 1,150 ($13.51) in a research note on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com raised National Grid from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Societe Generale raised shares of National Grid from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of National Grid from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,120.00.

National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and gas. The company operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Electricity Distribution, UK Electricity System Operator, New England, and New York segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment provides electricity transmission and construction work services in England and Wales.

