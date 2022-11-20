Twin Tree Management LP Raises Holdings in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC)

Twin Tree Management LP lifted its stake in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC – Get Rating) by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,125 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 511 shares during the quarter. Twin Tree Management LP’s holdings in FMC were worth $655,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FMC. CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new position in shares of FMC in the first quarter worth $34,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in FMC by 99.4% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 351 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in FMC during the 2nd quarter worth about $49,000. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in FMC during the 1st quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its holdings in shares of FMC by 360.0% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 828 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 648 shares during the period. 87.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FMC stock opened at $127.65 on Friday. FMC Co. has a 52-week low of $98.24 and a 52-week high of $140.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market cap of $16.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.69, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $115.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $112.85.

A number of research firms recently commented on FMC. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on FMC from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of FMC from $149.00 to $144.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 4th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of FMC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of FMC from $127.00 to $128.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of FMC from $122.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, FMC currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $133.91.

In other FMC news, EVP Michael Finian Reilly sold 4,502 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.95, for a total transaction of $571,528.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,354 shares in the company, valued at $2,330,040.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, and professional pest and turf management products. It develops, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that include insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides; and biologicals, crop nutrition, and seed treatment products, which are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

