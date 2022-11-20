Twin Tree Management LP Sells 29,795 Shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP)

Twin Tree Management LP lowered its stake in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Rating) by 73.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,902 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 29,795 shares during the quarter. Twin Tree Management LP’s holdings in Check Point Software Technologies were worth $1,328,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in Check Point Software Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies during the second quarter worth about $33,000. MV Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies during the first quarter worth about $45,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in Check Point Software Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 75.3% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 568 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.03% of the company’s stock.

Check Point Software Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of CHKP stock opened at $129.29 on Friday. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a 52 week low of $107.54 and a 52 week high of $149.62. The company has a market capitalization of $16.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.16, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $119.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $121.48.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Check Point Software Technologies ( NASDAQ:CHKP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The technology company reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $577.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $571.78 million. Check Point Software Technologies had a net margin of 34.35% and a return on equity of 26.20%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.44 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 6.38 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CHKP. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research note on Friday, October 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $115.00 price target for the company. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $117.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $135.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Check Point Software Technologies from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Macquarie initiated coverage on Check Point Software Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $129.00 price target for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Check Point Software Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $136.80.

About Check Point Software Technologies

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of network security, endpoint security, data security, and management solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against 5th and 6th generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile.

