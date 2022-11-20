Twin Tree Management LP Sells 53,981 Shares of Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR)

Twin Tree Management LP reduced its holdings in Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR – Get Rating) by 83.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,636 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 53,981 shares during the quarter. Twin Tree Management LP’s holdings in Interactive Brokers Group were worth $585,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Interactive Brokers Group by 0.9% in the second quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 19,135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,053,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Interactive Brokers Group by 8.5% in the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,414 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in Interactive Brokers Group by 2.3% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 12,563 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $691,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Interactive Brokers Group by 185.2% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 519 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 337 shares during the period. Finally, Quent Capital LLC boosted its position in Interactive Brokers Group by 104.0% during the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 718 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. 97.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock opened at $75.06 on Friday. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $52.18 and a 1 year high of $82.83. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $72.26 and its 200 day moving average is $63.44. The stock has a market cap of $31.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.21, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.76.

Interactive Brokers Group ( NASDAQ:IBKR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $790.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $792.70 million. Interactive Brokers Group had a net margin of 9.66% and a return on equity of 3.40%. The business’s revenue was up 70.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 3.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. Interactive Brokers Group’s payout ratio is 12.90%.

In related news, insider Thomas Aj Frank sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.35, for a total transaction of $1,607,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 249,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,075,206.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders sold 160,000 shares of company stock worth $12,545,800 over the last quarter. 5.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

IBKR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays raised their target price on Interactive Brokers Group from $88.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Interactive Brokers Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Interactive Brokers Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Interactive Brokers Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $93.50.

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker worldwide. The company specializes in executing, clearing, and settling trades in stocks, options, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, mutual funds, exchange traded funds (ETFs), metals, and cryptocurrencies. It also custodies and services accounts for hedge and mutual funds, ETFs, registered investment advisors, proprietary trading groups, introducing brokers, and individual investors.

