Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) Shares Acquired by King Luther Capital Management Corp

King Luther Capital Management Corp boosted its stake in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 48,701 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp owned 0.12% of Tyler Technologies worth $16,192,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC raised its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 1.7% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 1,658 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $551,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 1.3% in the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 2,394 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,065,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Alliance raised its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 4.8% in the first quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 697 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $310,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 5.5% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 610 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $203,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metis Global Partners LLC raised its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 4.9% in the second quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 681 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $227,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. 89.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Tyler Technologies alerts:

Insider Activity at Tyler Technologies

In related news, CFO Brian K. Miller sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $321.73, for a total value of $804,325.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 24,150 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,769,779.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO Brian K. Miller sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $321.73, for a total value of $804,325.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 24,150 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,769,779.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Jeffrey David Puckett sold 3,906 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $390.15, for a total transaction of $1,523,925.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 3,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,392,445.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Tyler Technologies Stock Performance

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Shares of TYL opened at $313.45 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $335.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $352.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.05 billion, a PE ratio of 70.76 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $281.11 and a 52-week high of $549.99.

A number of analysts have weighed in on TYL shares. DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of Tyler Technologies from $460.00 to $420.00 in a report on Monday, October 17th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Tyler Technologies from $600.00 to $500.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Tyler Technologies from $460.00 to $440.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. BTIG Research dropped their target price on shares of Tyler Technologies from $585.00 to $500.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Tyler Technologies in a report on Thursday, November 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $322.00 target price on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $446.08.

About Tyler Technologies

(Get Rating)

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector. The company operates in three segments: Enterprise Software; Appraisal and Tax; and NIC. It offers financial management solutions, including modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services; products to automate city and county functions, such as municipal courts, parking tickets, equipment and project costing, animal and business licenses, permits and inspections, code enforcement, citizen complaint tracking, ambulance billing, fleet maintenance, and cemetery records management; and student information and transportation solutions for K-12 schools.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Tyler Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyler Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.