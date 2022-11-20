UBS Group Increases Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) Price Target to $100.00

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by UBS Group to $100.00 in a report published on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Wintrust Financial from $111.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Stephens increased their price target on shares of Wintrust Financial from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Wintrust Financial from $107.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. DA Davidson reiterated a buy rating on shares of Wintrust Financial in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Wintrust Financial from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $110.88.

Wintrust Financial Trading Up 1.2 %

NASDAQ:WTFC opened at $88.54 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $88.60 and a 200 day moving average of $85.85. Wintrust Financial has a 52 week low of $76.13 and a 52 week high of $105.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.21.

Wintrust Financial Dividend Announcement

Wintrust Financial ( NASDAQ:WTFC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The bank reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.14. Wintrust Financial had a net margin of 23.23% and a return on equity of 11.10%. The company had revenue of $502.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $497.95 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.77 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Wintrust Financial will post 8.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 10th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. Wintrust Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.50%.

Insider Activity at Wintrust Financial

In other news, CFO David L. Stoehr sold 2,215 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.45, for a total transaction of $204,776.75. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 11,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,041,541.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Wintrust Financial

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Wintrust Financial by 307.0% during the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 407 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in shares of Wintrust Financial by 48.9% in the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 411 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Wintrust Financial by 37.3% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 464 shares of the bank’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Wintrust Financial by 31.8% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 730 shares of the bank’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wintrust Financial in the second quarter worth approximately $76,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.21% of the company’s stock.

Wintrust Financial Company Profile

Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), online and mobile banking, and other services.

