Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) Stake Raised by Moreno Evelyn V

Moreno Evelyn V increased its holdings in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,002 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Moreno Evelyn V’s holdings in Unilever were worth $275,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in Unilever by 204.6% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. raised its position in Unilever by 140.2% during the second quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 408 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in Unilever by 667.7% in the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 641 shares during the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Unilever by 50.9% in the second quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 753 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Unilever by 5,923.1% during the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 783 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 770 shares during the last quarter. 9.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UL opened at $48.21 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $45.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.73. Unilever PLC has a 12-month low of $42.44 and a 12-month high of $54.35.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th will be given a dividend of $0.4211 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Unilever from $42.75 to $46.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Berenberg Bank upgraded Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 26th. DZ Bank lowered shares of Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Unilever in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.00.

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products. The Foods & Refreshment segment offers ice cream, soups, bouillons, seasonings, mayonnaise, ketchups, and tea categories.

