Uniswap (UNI) Reaches Market Cap of $4.41 Billion

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 0.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on November 19th. One Uniswap token can now be bought for about $5.79 or 0.00034587 BTC on exchanges. Uniswap has a market cap of $4.41 billion and approximately $71.18 million worth of Uniswap was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Uniswap has traded up 4.4% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0849 or 0.00000507 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $64.43 or 0.00384988 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.24 or 0.00025316 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00001342 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 23.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001459 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005977 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded down 52.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00003068 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.04 or 0.00018183 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0562 or 0.00000336 BTC.

About Uniswap

Uniswap (UNI) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 17th, 2020. Uniswap’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 762,209,327 tokens. The Reddit community for Uniswap is https://reddit.com/r/uniswap. The official website for Uniswap is uniswap.org/blog/uni. Uniswap’s official Twitter account is @uniswap and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Uniswap is uniswap.org/blog.

Uniswap Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Uniswap (UNI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Uniswap has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 762,209,326.5354977 in circulation. The last known price of Uniswap is 5.71891277 USD and is down -2.97 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 543 active market(s) with $95,834,235.06 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://uniswap.org/blog/uni/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Uniswap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Uniswap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Uniswap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

