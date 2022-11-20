United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Acquires 229,760 Shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,212,758 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 229,760 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF comprises about 1.4% of United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC owned approximately 0.39% of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF worth $255,738,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rise Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 2.5% during the second quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 8,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 0.4% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 58,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,894,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. SouthState Corp lifted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 21.0% during the second quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 1,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 0.3% during the second quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 79,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,913,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD Second National Bank of Aurora lifted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 5.0% during the first quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 4,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IEMG stock traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $46.74. 12,470,049 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,491,414. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $44.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.72. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $41.44 and a 52-week high of $62.89.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEMG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.