United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Purchases 169,318 Shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHM)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its position in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHM – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,281,620 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 169,318 shares during the quarter. SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF makes up 0.9% of United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF were worth $155,089,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $32,000. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $34,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new position in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $76,000. Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $88,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF by 50.4% during the first quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 665 shares in the last quarter. 87.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $46.63. 875,904 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,133,054. The business has a fifty day moving average of $46.29 and a 200 day moving average of $46.89. SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $45.97 and a 1-year high of $49.29.

SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Nuveen Barclays Capital Short Term Municipal Bond ETF, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Managed Money Municipal Short Term Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy designed to track the Index.

