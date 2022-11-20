United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Sells 9,004 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 222,592 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 9,004 shares during the quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC owned about 0.05% of Costco Wholesale worth $106,684,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Schubert & Co lifted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 73.3% in the 2nd quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 52 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the period. Lansing Street Advisors bought a new position in Costco Wholesale in the first quarter worth $41,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the second quarter worth $41,000. Cordant Inc. bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Investors Research Corp raised its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1,225.0% in the 2nd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 106 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.83% of the company’s stock.
Costco Wholesale Stock Performance
Costco Wholesale stock traded up $2.35 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $523.67. 1,584,684 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,111,176. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 1.02. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $491.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $497.67. The firm has a market cap of $231.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.85, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.72. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52 week low of $406.51 and a 52 week high of $612.27.
Costco Wholesale Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 28th were given a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 27th. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is 27.40%.
Insider Transactions at Costco Wholesale
In other news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $471.12, for a total value of $942,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 29,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,812,296.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $477.65, for a total transaction of $716,475.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,818 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,287,267.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $471.12, for a total value of $942,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,812,296.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 6,500 shares of company stock worth $3,134,235. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
COST has been the topic of several recent research reports. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $571.00 to $559.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Costco Wholesale from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $600.00 to $490.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Costco Wholesale from $516.00 to $573.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Costco Wholesale from $579.00 to $581.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $440.00 to $455.00 in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $565.54.
Costco Wholesale Company Profile
Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses through wholly owned subsidiaries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada, and Other International Operations. The company was founded by James D. Sinegal and Jeffrey H. Brotman in 1983 and is headquartered in Issaquah, WA.
