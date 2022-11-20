Unizen (ZCX) Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $196.75 Million

Unizen (ZCX) traded 10.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on November 20th. Over the last week, Unizen has traded 2.7% lower against the US dollar. Unizen has a market capitalization of $196.75 million and approximately $1.42 million worth of Unizen was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Unizen token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0643 or 0.00000388 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Unizen Profile

Unizen was first traded on April 11th, 2021. Unizen’s total supply is 999,979,978 tokens. Unizen’s official Twitter account is @unizen_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Unizen’s official message board is unizen-io.medium.com. The Reddit community for Unizen is https://reddit.com/r/unizen and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Unizen is unizen.io.

Unizen Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Unizen is a new class of digital asset exchange that provides global traders and retail investors with access to exciting blockchain projects through the combined functionality of a secure CEX, DEX, AI-driven social sentiment indicators and Binance-level liquidity: all in one seamless user experience.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unizen directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Unizen should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Unizen using one of the exchanges listed above.

