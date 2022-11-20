Utrust (UTK) Trading 5.7% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Utrust (UTK) traded down 2.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on November 20th. One Utrust token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0906 or 0.00000549 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Utrust has traded 5.7% lower against the dollar. Utrust has a total market capitalization of $44.39 million and approximately $1.66 million worth of Utrust was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Utrust

Utrust was first traded on November 2nd, 2017. Utrust’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 490,000,000 tokens. Utrust’s official Twitter account is @utrust and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Utrust is utrust.com. The Reddit community for Utrust is https://reddit.com/r/utrust_official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Utrust is medium.com/utrust.

Buying and Selling Utrust

According to CryptoCompare, “The UTRUST platform aims to provide the consumer protection that buyers take for granted in traditional online purchases – acting as a mediator, resolving conflicts and enabling the possibility of refunds to mitigate fraud, while shielding the merchant from crypto-market volatility. The project wants to enable fast transactions, lower fees, and low cross-border transaction friction, enabling merchants to sell to a growing worldwide audience of crypto-holders. The project aspires to 'build a payment API for marketplace integration that will become the crypto-equivalent of PayPal.”

